Disney to remove 3D on its Paris Remy ride

Disney is ditching the 3D projection on one of its rides.

Disneyland Paris announced today that its Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy attraction will be switching to 2D projection when it reopens next year. This is the original installation of the ride known as Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT, opening at Walt Disney Studios Park in 2014. You can read our opening-day review here: Ride Review: Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy at Walt Disney Studios Paris.

The trackless dark ride had been presented in 3D, but following testing and guest surveys, Disneyland Paris has decided to switch, which means that special 3D glasses will no longer be part of the ride experience. As part of the ride's renovation, Disneyland Paris also will be installing video projectors, as well as making other technical upgrades and scenic enhancements.

Among those changes will be the addition of a new practical scene in the ride's queue.

"When the attraction reopens in 2026, guests will discover an enhanced queue with a new scene depicting a Parisian artist’s studio teeming with details and accessories such as canvases on the walls, paint splatters, and a fruit basket that may well whet the appetite of all the adorable rats in the neighbourhood," the resort said in its press release today. Here is the concept art.



I spy a certain Pixar mascot, do you? Image courtesy Disneyland Paris

For more information about the park and our advice for visiting and a link to discounted tickets, please see our Visitors Guide to Walt Disney Studios Park.

Replies (2)