Universal Orlando to sell 'no scare' necklaces for Horror Nights

Add Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights to the list of parks selling opt-out necklaces.
Called "No Boo" necklaces at the legacy Cedar Fair parks, a similar product will be available at Universal Studios Florida, at least initially this year. Universal has told team members that it will be selling "Deathly Afraid" necklaces in the park during Halloween Horror Nights for $20.
The necklaces are intended to signal scareactors to avoid the people wearing them as they walk through scarezones. However, actors in the 10 haunted houses at the event will not be looking for the necklaces. No one will be pulling jumpscares in the houses, whether you are wearing a necklace or not.
Universal Studios Hollywood will not be selling the necklaces this year. However at a press walkthrough yesterday, Creative Director John Murdy said that the Hollywood team would be monitoring guest reaction to the necklaces in Orlando.
Many experienced Halloween Horror Nights visitors know how to walk through a scarezone to either avoid or maximize getting targeted by scareactors. But for inexperienced guests, the necklaces provide a way to opt out of the scarezones while being able to pass through on their way to other locations in the park.
Yes, there are people for whom houses are no big deal, but scarezones are. And there are even a few fans who go to HHN primarily for the short wait times on the park's rides.
Ultimately, cash registers will determine the no-scare necklaces' fate. If they sell, expect them to continue... and to expand to Hollywood. If they don't, well, they might not last the season.
I get that these necklaces have been a bit of a controversial addition to haunts in recent years, but it makes sense. If you're going with a group of friends but hate to get scared, then get one and enjoy the low waits for rides and grab some food/drinks while everyone else is waiting in line for the houses.
I confess I'm not much of a haunt guest, but am I understanding correctly that the signal for guest to communicate they do not consent is a $20 additional charge?
It's abhorrent to me to charge extra for a guest accommodations in order to communicate they do not consent to interactions when traversing between experience with a clear set of rules.
When working house management in immersive theatre productions, charging an individual extra to deny consent to certain interactions is a line I would never cross.