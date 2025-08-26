Thirteenth Floor sets Halloween events around LA this fall

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group officially has confirmed its Halloween line-up in the Los Angeles area for this fall.

First up, Elvira is switching teams and moving over to Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, after decades of representation at Knott's Scary Farm. The Trick or Treat maze at Los Angeles Haunted Hayride this year transforms into Elvira's Trick or Treat Mayhem. The Mistress of the Dark also gets a pop-up retail shop, and her dog Gonk is the new theme of the Scary-Go-Round. The 17th edition of the event starts September 19 and continues through November 2 in Griffith Park, with tickets starting at $38.99.

In Long Beach, Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor: Summoned by the Seas also starts September 19 and continues on select nights through November 2, with tickets starting at $45.99. This year's new maze is Voodoo: The Queens Curse, with the Breakout: Maximum Security and Feast: The Final Cut mazes reimagined for this year.

Finally, Delusion is back with a new name and location. Delusion: Harrowing of Hell will play in the Variety Arts Theater in downtown Los Angeles, starting September 18 and continuing on select nights through November 9. The "longest running immersive theater experience in the world" this year "explores a supernatural cult that has taken the metaphors of Dante’s inferno too far," according to Thirteenth Floor's press release. Tickets start at $112.99 on select nights.

