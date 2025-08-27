Knott's to put paid ride lockers on three roller coasters

Free cubbies are out and paid lockers soon will be in for three roller coasters at Knott's Berry Farm.

Starting September 8, Knott's will introduce pay-per-use ride lockers for GhostRider, HangTime, and Silver Bullet. Loose items no longer will be allowed on the platforms for those rides. If you can't fit it in your pocket, you will need to place it in a locker - and pay for that - before entering the queue.

Rates will be $3 for up to two hours, plus $2 for each additional hour. If you are hoping to ride a lot during the day, Knott's will offer a "moveable locker" (i.e. an all-day locker pass) for $15. Ride lockers will measure 10”x13”x17”. Larger items will need to go into the larger, all-day lockers located near GhostRider. Those rates start at $15 a day.

Up until now, riders have been able to dump their bags into free cubbies in the load station. However, that takes time, slowing down dispatch and thus ride capacity, leaving longer waits for everyone. In an ideal scenario, dispatch and wait times should decrease if no riders have to deal with bags or loose items when boarding their coaster train.

However, plenty of other theme parks have provided free use of lockers on rides that cannot safely accommodate loose items. Double-sided lockers in a coaster's queue can be especially convenient for visitors, allowing them to store items just before boarding and retrieve them right after getting off the train.

Without a free option, paid lockers essentially become an upcharge on rides that require them. Now, Knott's is allowing fans to avoid the lockers if they do not have any bags, bottles, or other loose items. There will be no metal detectors scanning for phones or other items that can be kept in pockets while riding.

Again, the new locker policy at Knott's Berry Farm goes into effect September 8.

