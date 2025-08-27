COTAland completes track work on Circuit Breaker

Here's some progress on the planned new theme park coming to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

COTAland today officially placed the final bolt marking the completion of track work on Circuit Breaker, its Vekoma Tilt Coaster.



Photos courtesy COTAland

COTAland has yet to announce its opening date, but the park also has been working on a new Gerstlauer Infinity Coaster, named Palindrome.

Located on the ground's of one of America's Formula 1 race tracks, COTAland would not be the first theme park located next to an F1 track. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is located next to the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, home of the final F1 race of the year. Japan's Suzuka Circuit also has an adjacent theme park, and Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is located just across the St. Lawrence River from Six Flags' La Ronde.

