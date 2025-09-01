What can theme park fans expect in 2026?

And with that, the summer season of 2025 comes to a close.

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and Disneyland in California already have started their Halloween events. Many more theme parks will join them over the next three weeks, including Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday and Knott's Scary Farm two weeks after that. But let's look past the Halloween and holiday seasons and ahead to 2026.

What kind of year can the theme park industry, and its fans, expect next year?

In the United States, there are no major, new-construction attractions planned to open in 2026 at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, or Disneyland. The most-visited theme park in the United States opening a new-construction attraction in 2026 will be Universal Studios Hollywood, with its Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster. That's expected sometime early in the year.

Beyond that? If Knott's Berry Farm does not get its rebuilt Montezooma opened this year, that might slide one more year into 2026. But that's not really new construction, as it is a rebuild of a former coaster, reportedly without many of the theming enhancements that Knott's promised when announcing the project. Down the coast, SeaWorld San Diego is refreshing its Shark Encounter.

Elsewhere among the top 20 parks in North America, Kings Island is transforming its Boo Blasters on Boo Hill interactive Sally dark ride into Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, an interactive Sally dark ride. Otherwise, nothing has been announced yet.

At smaller parks, SeaWorld San Antonio is expected to open its installation of the Bolliger & Mabillard family inverted coasters that United Parks seems to have bought in bulk. The Legoland parks in California and Florida will be opening their Lego Galaxy roller coasters, but those are expected to be indoor versions of the same model as Snoopy's Racing Railway at the Six Flags parks. At least Six Flags Over Texas is building a new B&M dive coaster, so it's not all family and kiddie coasters outside Universal next year.

Circling back to Universal, the company will open a new theme park next year, with its Universal Kids Resort outside Dallas. But beyond Universal's two new projects, 2026 has not offered a line-up that promises to inspire a lot of theme park enthusiasts to travel beyond their home parks next year. I know of at least two parks that are planning announcements this month, but with international travel to the U.S. not looking like it will rebound for at least the next three years or so, and rising prices squeezing many American consumer, 2026 might see a big downturn for the theme park industry if some big new projects don't get announced soon.

Walt Disney World has its Tropical Americas land at Disney's Animal Kingdom coming in 2027. And the resort will open a rebrand of Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios next year, as well as - possibly - that Carousel of Progress revamp that the company promised at Destination D23 last weekend. But Universal Orlando will be riding what it hopes are the coattails of Epic Universe's opening this year, as its Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit replacement at Universal Studios Florida will not be ready until 2027 at the earliest. Universal's other new project for 2026 is a second installation of Universal Horror Unleashed, in Chicago.

In California at Disneyland, construction will start next year on the new Avatar ride as well as the new parking garage east of the resort. Construction is underway already on the Avengers Campus expansion, but that looks to be a 2027 debut, as well.

Yes, there are other major projects in development across the country. But until I see official opening dates for COTAland in Austin, Texas or Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona or the Kansas City area, I do not think that fans should be spending money yet to plan trips to those already-delayed parks.

Years ago, a TV network promoted its summer reruns with the slogan, "if you haven't seen it, it's new to you!" That might become the theme park industry's manta to fans in 2026, as well. With a modest line-up of new attractions - especially for fans without small children - next year might be one for exploring parks in the United States - and, especially, abroad - that fans have not visited before, or in years.

Maybe 2026 will be the year for hidden gems beyond the industry's traditional headliners. Where are you looking forward to - or thinking about - visiting in 2026?

* * *

For a list of major new projects coming to theme parks around the world in 2026 and beyond, please see our theme park rides under construction page.

