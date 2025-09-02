Dinosaur gets its extinction date at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has revealed the final date for its Dinosaur ride.

The motion-base dark ride at Disney's Animal Kingdom is closing to be rethemed to Indiana Jones. It's all part of Disney's transformation of the DinoLand USA area into the new Tropical Americas land, which will open in 2027.

Dinosaur opened with Disney's Animal Kingdom in 1998 as Countdown to Extinction. The attraction has the same ride system and layout as the Indiana Jones rides at Disneyland in California and Tokyo DisneySea in Japan, making the switch in theme a relatively easy construction project.

But even relatively easy projects at Disney can take time. So Dinosaur's last day of operation will be February 1, 2026. Imagineers and construction crews will get to work on the ride's transformation immediately after that.

February 1 also will be the final official day of operation for DinoLand USA. Walt Disney World has closed the Boneyard, which was the only other remaining attraction in the land. When Tropical Americas opens, it will feature a new Encanto-themed ride as well as the rethemed Indiana Jones ride.

