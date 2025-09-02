Is Universal planning to remove one of its classic attractions?

The days might be numbered for WaterWorld, the Thea Classic award-winning stunt show at Universal Studios Hollywood, according to new planning documents filed by the park.

For years, NBCUniversal has been transforming its original Universal City property under what the company calls its "Evolution Plan." Officially designated as Project No. TR068565 by Los Angeles County, which has jurisdiction over the property, the plan includes new studio and theme park facilities.

In the latest filing under the plan, for a new technical services building behind the E.T. parking garage, Universal has filed an updated conceptual plan for the Evolution project.



Map via the Los Angeles County Electronic Permitting website. Right-click to enlarge.

The map includes several projects that we know about, such as the new transportation and security hub now under construction on the former surface parking lot just south of NBC Sports Grill & Brew. But on the other side of CityWalk lies something more interesting.

The site currently occupied by the WaterWorld theater is overlaid with a designation for a "New Theme Park Attraction w/ Food & Beverage Retail."

If you want to see the Conceptual Map on top of a Google Maps satellite view, I have created that for you.



Image by Robert Niles, Theme Park Insider

The concept map also includes a new CityWalk "Future Destination Venue" and new "Parking/Tram maintenance" location on the empty lot now being used for the Terrifier and Poltergeist houses for Halloween Horror Nights. That will create additional challenges for the HHN event, which has been moving all over the property as the Evolution Plan claims formerly empty spaces that Universal has used to build houses for its annual Halloween event.

New theme park attractions also are designed on the current tram maintenance site, as well as on two spots on the backlot, next to the old Fast & Furious "dancing cars" and the area around the show cars. With Universal promising Studio Tour changes following the closure of Fast & Furious: Supercharged, those areas have been circled for new Studio Tour experiences.

Finally, the map designates an area next to the Frankenstein parking structure for a 500-room hotel, a project that long has been rumored for the property. That one should have rooms with up-close views of the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster, now under construction, that will turn around just steps from the planned hotel site.

This is addition to the new 500-room hotel that has been slated for the site of the current park security screening area and adjacent parking lot.

