Report: Anaheim considering new gondola system to Disneyland

The City of Anaheim is studying new mass transit options to the Disneyland Resort.
According to media reports, city officials are studying a variety of new options to connect the resort to the city's main transportation hub, the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center [ARTIC].
That's the big train station next to Honda Center and across the 57 from Angel Stadium. ARTIC is Anaheim's stop on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner as well as the regional Metrolink rail system. However, it stands three miles from the Disneyland Resort's Harbor Boulevard entrance, requiring a shuttle bus ride, taxi, Lyft, or hour-long walk to reach the theme parks.
City and regional transportation officials would love to see more Disneyland fans use mass transit to reach the parks rather than driving in cars that further clog Interstate 5 and city surface streets. But to do that, Disneyland fans need a more convenient connection between ARTIC and the parks.
For that, Anaheim officials are looking at several options, including a gondola system. While that might be a hit with older Disneyland fans who remember the park's long-removed Skyway, or Walt Disney World fans of that resort's new Skyliner, building that system would require clearing the right-of-way. That means the possible loss of many of the city's iconic palm trees, not to mention the estimated $11 million a mile cost of construction.
Other options reportedly under consideration are a trackless streetcar system or autonomous vehicles running in either a dedicated or median lane on Katella Avenue.
The goal would be to complete some new system in time for the Summer Olympics in 2028, which will take place throughout Southern California. However, with the project now only in the early planning stages, that could be an aggressive timeline for development.
Meanwhile, Disneyland will start construction next fall on its new parking structure in between I-5 and Harbor Boulevard. As part of that project, Disneyland will be building a new entryway to the resort on its east side, including a pedestrian bridge over Harbor. Once complete, that new garage will allow Disneyland to redevelop its current Toy Story surface parking lot for other uses, including retail, attractions, and hotels, as now permitted under the DisneylandForward project.
There is a zero percent chance this is done before the Olympics. How long has California been working on the high speed rail project? The permitting and environmental reviews alone will take four years. Someone will ultimately sue because there is an endangered species will be impacted. The San Bernardino kangaroo rat prevented the filling of California's Seven Oaks Dam reservoir, and the delta smelt affect how much water can be pumped out of the fish’s habitat in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta during the wildfires to name two recent examples. I am all for a solution to the transportation issues getting to the park, but this isn't happening in the next four years. Plus, as Robert points out, the last three miles is not the only issue...
@MLB - You're absolutely right. Even if the city broke ground today on a transportation solution, which assumes all those lengthy environmental impact studies have already been completed, there is no way they could finish a project of this scope in less than 3 years. Over here in my neck of the woods, the DC region has one of the most bloated boondoggles in the history of transportation projects with the "Purple Line". After nearly 10 years of back and forth and debate on the form of an east/west transit corridor to connect the current Orange and Red lines of the Metro subway system, leaders settled on a mostly street-level light rail concept that would start in New Carrolton (end of the Orange line) and end in Bethesda (halfway up the western leg of the Red line). For some perspective, this discussion started when I was in college at the University of Maryland (in the mid 90's), which is now being bisected this project. The original budget was $2 billion, and when the pandemic slowed construction in 2020, it had already consumed over half of its budget, forcing the original contractor to walk away due to "unforeseen" costs and inability to recover losses incurred during the initial phases of construction. By the time a new contractor was brought on board, the budget had ballooned to $3.4 billion with overall costs to build, operate, and maintain the new line through 2057 to nearly $10 billion. While the Pandemic was part of the reason for slowed construction and was partially responsible for the original contractor walking away from the project, the overall construction timeline has dragged on seemingly forever with a planned completion date of 2022 now anticipated in 2027.
The lesson, massive transit projects are really hard and expensive, and the rules put in place to ensure fair contracting, labor, and other considerations typical of publicly financed projects (including P3s), make things even more complicated because there simply isn't profit (at least not enough profit to satisfy the thirst of Wall Street) in building or operating public transit, and municipalities don't have enough money to afford these projects of this scale on their own. In other words, unless Anaheim is rolling in dough, a project like a gondola (or light rail) that requires clearing of right-of-way and hard infrastructure like towers, rails, or rebuilt lanes (for a dedicated transit corridor) is not something that could be completed in under 3 years, if at all.
My biggest issue with this is that while it's nice to have a direct link between Disneyland and the local transit hub (ARTIC), the question is how many Disneyland visitors would actually travel to the resort through ARTIC? Transfers are the bane of public transit, and it's been proven time and time again that when given the option, riders will NOT choose public transit if they have to make more than 2 connections. This is true even when traveling within the same system, and even more likely when multiple systems/modes are involved (even when separate systems have integrated payment and schedules). The reality is that if people can get to ARTIC either by driving or in a single bus/rail trip, a transfer there to Disneyland would be a popular option. But for riders who have to change lines or take multiple modes of transit just to get to ARTIC, that final leg to Disneyland is not going to make any difference in persuading people to choose public transit over a car trip (either personal car or Uber/taxi/rideshare) straight to the Resort. I don't know what the overall usage numbers are for ARTIC and how many people currently use the hub as a way to get to Disneyland, but establishing a direct public transit link to the Resort probably won't move the needle enough to justify the cost of a line that will be perceived by the public as a service to a private company. Maybe if Disney were coerced into helping to pay for the link (frankly Disney probably knows that such an investment is probably not beneficial from the company's standpoint), Anaheim could justify the expense, but as a straight public works (or even a P3), the juice probably just isn't worth the squeeze with so many other transit issues facing the City.
Let's say you are visiting and wanted to take a train from LAX to Disneyland. When the LAX people mover opens next year, you can take that to the new LAX/Metro transit center and pick up the Metro C-line to Norwalk. Then you take the Metrolink from Norwalk to ARTIC.
Except that the Metro station in Norwalk is located three miles away from Norwalk's Metrolink station, requiring a 15-minute bus ride between the two. Best case, you are looking at about an hour and a half, total, for that trip.
So the "last mile" between ARTIC and DLR is not the only problem here.