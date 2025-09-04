Universal reaffirms future for its WaterWorld show

Rest easy, Mariner fans. Your favorite theme park attraction is not going away.

Universal Studios Hollywood officials today confirmed that WaterWorld, the park's award-winning stunt show, will remain open. The show's future had been called into question by the recent republication of a long-term site planning map that has shown the attraction's space designated for future development. [See Is Universal planning to remove one of its classic attractions? Again, Betteridge's Law of Headlines remains undefeated.]

NBCUniversal's Evolution Plan for the park and its surrounding studio property dates back to 2013 and grants Universal the authority to make changes to multiple attraction sites on the property. Think of the Evolution Plan as Universal's version of DisneylandForward, the City of Anaheim legislation that gave the Disneyland Resort broader authority to make changes to land use at that resort.

So while the recently republished Evolution Plan map designates specific areas for changes, that does not necessarily commit Universal to removing whatever is currently located on those sites.

Plenty of projects in recent years have been completed or initiated under the Evolution Plan, with the most recent notable one being the construction behind NBC Grill & Brew for a new security check and transportation center. New attractions also are under development at the park, including the Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift roller coaster as well as hinted future enhancements to the ever-changing Studio Tour.

But nothing is replacing WaterWorld, which is the longest-running current attraction in the park outside the Studio Tour itself. And promises to remain so.

