How Six Flags and SeaWorld can complete with Disney again

The theme park industry's annual attendance report should be coming out any day now. The Themed Entertainment Association announced over the summer that it would release its attendance report in September. Remember, these will be the attendance numbers for 2024, so Epic Universe will not be in the mix yet.

The Disney and Universal theme parks have held the top nine parks in these rankings for years. The gap between the lowest Disney and Universal park and the most-visited from other companies is huge. In 2023, Disney's Animal Kingdom drew twice as many visitors as Knott's Berry Farm. I expect that gap to remain in the 2024 data, if not to grow larger.

So what can parks from companies such as the new Six Flags and United Parks (the renamed owner of SeaWorld and Busch Gardens) do to compete better with the industry's leaders? Here are three steps that I see that could help Six Flags and United begin to close the gap.

First, both companies could use an assist from the United States Congress in making stock buybacks illegal again. Spending the company's cash to buy back its own stock has tempted too many U.S. corporations over the years. Yes, buybacks help boost a company's share price by creating demand for shares that then will be taken off the market, reducing their supply. But that comes at the opportunity cost of spending the money on anything that might help the company create better products.

And better products are what Six Flags and United Parks very much need right now. Yet United's board has approved another $500 million repurchase of the company' shares. Imagine what SeaWorld and Busch Gardens could do to compete with Disney if it instead spent half a billion dollars on new attractions?

The best way for a corporate board to build long-term value for stockholders, shareholders, and the public is to spend the company's money to develop and produce products that will expand its market. Choosing the short-term stock price boost from a share buyback over the long-term work of building a company's product base is a drug junkie's thinking.

Yes, many companies across many industries have authorized share buybacks, including some companies that are doing very well. But Congress would be doing the American economy a huge long-term favor by taking this financial temptation away from publicly traded companies.

The second step I would recommend is that Six Flags and United Parks stop discounting their product. Yes, everyone in the themed entertainment industry has learned by now the importance of variable pricing. Tickets on high-demand days should not cost the same as ones on lower-demand days. When a company misses its forecast for customer demand, it makes sense to offer discounts on tickets and other products to help boost demand to what the company had hoped for.

But short-term sales and variable pricing are not the same as offering across-the-board discounting. Like stock buybacks, "everything must go" sales are a junkie's way to a quick boost. Six Flags has been offering one of those this summer, with its extended "Most Valuable Pass" sale that delivers admission to all of the expanded company's theme parks across the country all season long for about the same price as a "rack rate" daily ticket.

The sale of annual and seasonal passes provides theme park companies with money up front. They lock in revenue. But when parks sell passes for cheap, that up-front revenue forces companies to start raising prices inside the park to keep from limiting their revenue over the season. That can turn away the more lucrative guests visiting on daily tickets. Cheap prices also teach customers that a park is not worth that much money to visit, limiting the company's ability to grow revenue in the years to come.

Discounting to build market share works only so long as you have the cheapest product out there. As soon as someone else undercuts you, your market share goes away. The only path to building long-term value for a company - the value that helps you compete successfully with companies like Disney and Universal - is to build better parks, not just cheaper ones.

Okay, that's two steps based on building better parks rather than playing financial tricks. So how can a cash-strapped company that currently is trailing cash-rich Hollywood juggernauts such as Disney and Universal compete to do that?

My third step is this - recognize that you do not need to spend money to license IP to tell compelling stories. All it takes is hiring a few good, imaginative creative writers. And guess what? You can hire them for not that much money. Even a low-six-figure salary will buy you a writer capable of imagining a compelling story for a new ride, show, or land.

Granted, you will need to spend more money than that to bring that creative vision to life. Yet affordable project managers and creative directors can find ways to do that on even an "also ran" company's budget. But a board and its CEO have to be willing to tell the junkies on Wall Street that they're not getting their hit right now because they have chosen instead to spend that money building something special for customers, instead.

It's all about setting expectations. Do you want to train investors to expect quick returns on buybacks and spending cuts while you train customers to expect a cheap ticket price in exchange for an iffy experience? Or do you want to train customers to expect unique, compelling experiences that they will be willing to spend extra for while training investors to see your stock as a long-term play?

Disney and Universal have chosen the second path. That is why they are leading this industry. If Six Flags and United Parks - or anyone else in this business - want to compete with them, they need to change which path they are choosing to take.

