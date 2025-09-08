The world's first Bluey roller coaster is coming next spring

Gen Alpha icon Bluey is getting its first theme park ride next year. And it's not coming to a Disney theme park.

Last year, Disney Experiences announced that it would bring the children's television and online video franchise Bluey to its theme parks in the United States and to the Disney Cruise Line. But all fans have seen from that agreement so far have been scheduled character meets with Bluey and Bingo on the Disney Wonder's Australia sailings.

Now, a theme park has announced the world's first Bluey-themed ride, a junior roller coaster for 2026. And it will be coming to Merlin-owned Alton Towers in the United Kingdom.

The all-new family coaster will open in the park's CBeebies Land next spring. CBeebies is the BBC's children's television network and the UK broadcast home for Bluey.

"Loveable and inexhaustible Bluey has captured the hearts of children and adults alike all over the world and we are excited that our much-loved brand is getting its first-ever rollercoaster at Alton Towers Resort," Natasha Spence, events director, live entertainment at BBC Studios, said. "Alongside the resort’s bespoke Bluey-themed hotel rooms, we can’t wait to see fans enjoy the new attraction."

Alton Towers that it will announce later the specifics on the coaster, including a name, manufacturer and opening date.

