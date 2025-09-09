The man who designed Hogwarts Castle has passed away

The designer who created the iconic look of Hogwarts Castle and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has died.

Stuart Craig was 89. Craig worked as the production designer on all eight Harry Potter films. As such, he designed the look of Hogwarts Castle and other sets for the films, which are now preserved at Warner Bros.' Leavesden studio tour in the United Kingdom.

Craig then worked with Universal on the design of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park lands, which brought his designs for Hogsmeade village and the Diagon Alley to life for millions of fans.

Leading up to the Potter films, Craig enjoyed a long, Oscar-winning career as a motion picture production designer. He won Academy Awards for art direction for his work on Gandhi, Dangerous Liaisons and The English Patient.

On the 10th anniversary of the opening of the original Wizarding World land at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, I spoke with Craig's colleague Alan Gilmore, who worked as an art director on the Potter films and later for Universal Creative. You can read that interview about the creation of the land in Harry Potter and the Day That Changed Theme Parks Forever.

