Universal files trademark for resort name in Britain

Universal has filed new trademark applications for its upcoming theme park in Great Britain.

The United Kingdom's Intellectual Property Office yesterday published a trademark application from Universal for "Universal United Kingdom Resort." Universal previously filed a UK trademark application for "Universal Studios Grand Hotel."

Universal is developing a new theme park in Bedford, which is located about an hour north of London. Universal has not announced officially a name for the park, which is expected to open in 2031. The resort will include a theme park as well as an on-site hotel.

"Universal United Kingdom Resort" follows the naming convention for Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Beijing Resort, substituting the name of the nation for the host city. However, if this is to be the name of the Bedford resort, there's nothing keeping Universal from applying for another trademark for a different name for the theme park within it. So it might be premature to declare that UUKR is the name of Universal's new Bedford theme park.

For what it is worth, Universal also has filed UK trademarks for Halloween Horror Nights and Universal Horror Unleashed. Typically, companies file trademarks for intellectual property that they intend to market within a country, so let's consider these applications fuel for the rumor mill that Universal will bring its horror franchises to the UK someday, along with its planned theme park.

For the latest on planning documents filed for the resort, please see Universal aims high with new England theme park.

