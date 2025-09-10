Six Flags extends deal for Peanuts characters

Six Flags has extended its license of the Peanuts cartoon characters at select theme parks, the company said today.

The former Cedar Fair had renewed its license of the characters back in 2017. That deal expired this year, though it included an option to extend through 2030, which Six Flags now has exercised.

Cedar Fair and the former Six Flags merged into the new Six Flags last year, with the Peanuts characters continuing to appear in the former Cedar Fair parks, including Knott's Berry Farm, which was the first park to get the characters, back in 1983.

The deal will keep the Peanuts characters in the legacy Cedar Fair parks - Knott’s Berry Farm, Carowinds, Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kings Dominion, Dorney Park, Canada’s Wonderland, Great America, Michigan Adventure, Valley Fair, and Worlds of Fun - for another five years, through December 31, 2030.

"We are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Peanuts, which has delivered so many fun and cherished memories to our guests," Six Flags Chief Commercial Officer Christian Dieckmann said. "Both of our brands are built on bringing families together and creating one-of-a-kind experiences and emotional connections. The renewed relationship between Six Flags and Peanuts Worldwide will enable both companies to enhance and extend their brands through themed areas, live entertainment, merchandise and games.”

"It's been exciting to see how the legacy Cedar Fair parks have introduced our beloved Peanuts characters to new generations of kids over the years, and this renewed partnership with Six Flags will ensure we expand those connections in authentic and meaningful ways," Peanuts Worldwide Executive Vice President Tim Erickson said.

The deal maintains Six Flags' status as the exclusive North American home for the Peanuts characters, though the characters will remain only in the legacy Cedar Fair theme parks. Outside the United States, Universal holds theme park rights to the Peanuts characters at its Universal Studios Japan.

