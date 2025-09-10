Disney Cruise Line postpones maiden voyage for Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line is postponing the maiden voyage of one of its two new ships.

Disney Adventure, the former Global Dream that was set to sail from Singapore, will not make its December 15 maiden voyage as planned. Disney Cruise Line is informing guests this evening that Disney Adventure's maiden voyage will move to March 10, 2026.

"As we work on the final touches to bring the Disney Adventure to our guests, we’ve encountered unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process," Disney Signature Experiences President Joe Schott said. "To ensure the experience we deliver reflects our commitment to excellence, we’ve made the decision to adjust our timeline. We know this may be disappointing to our guests, and we’re working directly with them to offer flexible rebooking options and uphold the trust they place in us."

Guests booked on the December 15 voyage will be rebooked automatically on the March 10 voyage at a 50% discount. Guests unable to make the new sail date will be fully refunded, then also offered 50% off any available Disney Cruise Line sailing, across the fleet, to be booked by March 31, 2026 with a departure on or before March 31, 2027.

Guests on other cruises scheduled before March 12 also will be given full refunds along with the same 50% discount offer on future cruises.

The largest ship ever launched by Disney Cruise Line, Disney Adventure is the company's entry into the Asian cruise market. Until now, the closest that DCL has sailed to the region has been with sailings from Australia. Disney Cruise Line also has plans to enter the Japan market with partner Oriental Land Co. Those plans, as well as development schedules for all other Disney Cruise Line ships, remain unaffected by the delay on Disney Adventure.

In November, Disney Destiny - the third Wish-class ship - will make its maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale. Disney has started work on its fourth Wish-class ship, with plans for four more ships launching between 2029 and 2031, including the one for Japan.

Disney obtained the former Global Dream, a 208,000 GT vessel, in 2022, after owner Genting Hong Kong dissolved. Disney's Imagineers then set to redesign the ship to Disney standards. The ship has 2,111 passenger cabins, with a capacity of about 6,000 people. For more information about the ship, please see our post, A cruise fan's guide to the Disney Adventure.

Disney Adventure has left the shipyard in preparation for sea trials. You can track the ship's location here.

