Universal Orlando shows off Hard Rock Hotel renovations

Universal Orlando and its hotel partners are celebrating the completion of a $40 million renovation of their Hard Rock Hotel at the resort.

The hotel is debuting newly-renovated guest rooms and suites, "inspired by the colors and textures of a California sunset," according to Universal's partner Loews Hotels.

Loews co-owns and operates Hard Rock Hotel in partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences and Hard Rock International. Design firm KTGY created the new room designs, which lean into blue and orange colors with amber accents.



Photo courtesy Loews Hotels

"We're thrilled for our guests to experience a new look and feel when they check in next," Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando Managing Director John Power said. "Think of a place where you would hang out and listen to your favorite band lay down a new track in the studio. That is the vibe the designers created in our new rooms."

Hard Rock Hotel is one of three Signature Collection hotels at Universal Orlando that offer Universal Express Unlimited access in Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure to registered guests. That perk can be worth hundreds of dollars a day to a family, making these hotels an exceptional deal in the Orlando market for some visitors.

Other amenities at the Hard Rock include Early Park Admission, the "The Sound of Your Stay" program that includes use of vinyl record players and electric guitars, The Kitchen restaurant and Velvet Bar - home to the Velvet Sessions and Velvet Unplugged concert series - as well as water taxi or short walking path access to CityWalk and the theme parks.

Loews also announced that Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando is participating in Hard Rock's Unity by Hard Rock loyalty program. That's the first time that I can recall an on-site Universal Orlando Resort hotel participating in any sort of loyalty points program.

