Smoke forces evacuation during Disneyland parade

Water, meet fire.

Smoke poured from The Little Mermaid float in Disneyland's Paint the Night parade last night. Firefighters responded to extinguish the apparent blaze, while Disneyland audience control cast members evacuated guests and parade performers from the area. The float was then towed off the route.

A Disneyland representative told the Orange County Register that the breakdown was caused by a power issue, with a complication with the float's brakes causing the smoke. One Disneyland cast member was treated and released at the scene. No guests were injured.

Paint the Night returned in May for Disneyland's ongoing 70th anniversary celebrations. The parade is scheduled to go on tonight, though it remains to be seen if The Little Mermaid float will be able to answer the call.

Here is our video from the parade's initial return performance in May, including The Little Mermaid float.

Replies (0)