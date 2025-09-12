Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates birthday with present for fans

Hong Kong Disneyland is celebrating its 20th anniversary today with the release of new concept art for a couple of upcoming attractions.

Hong Kong Disneyland opened September 12, 2005. The park has been expanding with new attractions, including its World of Frozen land in 2023. [See Disney does it again with Hong Kong's new 'Frozen' land.]

Next up for the park are Marvel- and Pixar-themed attractions. Today, Hong Kong Disneyland shared new concept art for what it is calling "brand-new immersive theatrical adventure" with Pixar characters.



Image courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

There's no name or opening date for this production, which will blend practical and digital characters and environments.

Also in the works in the park's Tomorrowland is an expansion of its Marvel presence.



New Marvel attraction. Images courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

"Team up with the Avengers for an unexpected adventure in the thrilling new Marvel-themed experience," the park said in releasing these two new images today.

Again, there's no official name or opening date for this attraction, though the concept art suggests a Mission Breakout/Tower of Terror-style drop ride, which Hong Kong Disneyland does not now have.

Hong Kong Disneyland's Tomorrowland currently features two Marvel-themed attractions: Iron Man Experience, which rethemed the old Star Tours motion theater ride, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!, which rethemed the old Buzz Lightyear dark ride.

For more information about the park, including our advice for visiting, on-ride videos, and links to uy discounted tickets, please see our Visitors Guide to Hong Kong Disneyland.

