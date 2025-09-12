Universal Orlando confirms demolition in Lost Continent land

Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed that it soon will begin demolition work on The Lost Continent land in Islands of Adventure.

A Universal spokesperson confirmed the news to the Orlando Business Journal today, following the resort filing permits to begin demolition work in the land.

The demolition is expected to start in the "coming months," according to the report.

The permits details the removal of buildings for the former Poseidon's Fury and The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad attractions. They do not include removal of the Mythos restaurant, which remains open and is expected to continue operating at Universal Islands of Adventure.

The Lost Continent is one of the original lands from Islands of Adventure's 1999 opening. However, half of the land was converted into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2010. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey was added to the land while the former Flying Unicorn roller coaster became Flight of the Hippogriff, the Enchanted Oak Tavern restaurant was rebuilt as The Three Broomsticks, and the Dueling Dragons roller coasters were rebranded as Dragon Challenge. Those coasters later were removed and replaced by Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure.

That left Lost Continent with Mythos, The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad, which closed in 2018, and Poseidon's Fury, which closed in 2023.

Following the opening of Universal's Epic Universe theme park last year, Universal has moved to bring improvements to the resort's other two theme parks. Demolition is underway on the former Hollywood Rip, Ride, Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida, with plans for a new attraction to take its place. Now, something new appears to be in the works at Islands of Adventure, as well.

Replies (5)