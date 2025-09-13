Who is winning the theme park business right now?

Which company do you trust most to do theme parks right?

Okay, let's take Disney and Universal off the board. Given the remaining choices, which theme park chain do you think is doing the best job right now?

Last year, I asked who's number 3 in the theme park business in the United States, but I gave you only two choices: the new Six Flags and the recently rebranded United Parks (former SeaWorld Parks). Yet many you wished to push other companies into the top spot behind industry leaders Disney and Universal.

So this time, I am offering you four choices for the "best of the rest" spot. I also suspect that some of you might event rate one or more of these companies ahead of Disney and/or Universal.

Added to the mix this year are Herschend, the Dollywood/Silver Dollar City owners who recently acquired most of the former Palace Entertainment properties from Parques Reunidos, and Merlin, the Legoland owner that also operates SeaLife, Peppa Pig Park, and the Orlando Eye, among other attractions.

These six companies do not run all of the notable theme parks across the United States, of course. Parks such as Hersheypark and Holiday World & Splashin' Safari remain independently owned and operated. But let's imagine if your home park (assuming you live in North America) were put up for sale, which one of these four companies would you most want to obtain it?



Please tell us in the comments why you picked the company that you did.

