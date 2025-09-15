Disney and Universal prepare theme park TV specials

Get ready to for some in-depth looks at your favorite theme parks, on TV.

Disney announced today that it will air "The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland" on ABC as a special edition of its newsmagazine show 20/20. The show airs Sunday, September 21 at 8pm Eastern and Pacific, 7pm Central and Mountain.

The special will include a bunch of celebrities talking about the park, but of more interest to theme park fans will be backstage looks at select attractions, including the World of Color control room and the development of the new Walt Disney Audio Animatronic. The show also will present teases for the announced new rides at the resort, including the new Coco and Avatar rides as well as the Avengers Campus expansion. Here is a preview, from ABC's Good Morning America.

Meanwhile, Universal is preparing a three-part series on the making of Epic Universe, "Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks." That will debut Monday, September 29 on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.

The series will present the construction and opening of Epic Universe in context with the development of the Universal parks that came before it, including the downtime-filled opening of Universal Studios Florida in 1990. Expect more celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at attractions, as well. Watch for our review of that series next week, in advance of its premiere.

