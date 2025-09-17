Dollywood announces NightFlight Expedition for 2026

Dollywood today announced its new attraction for 2026 - America's first installation of a Mack Rides rocking boat ride.

NightFlight Expedition will open next year in Dollywood's Wildwood Grove area. The more than $50 million ride will be the largest attraction investment in Dollywood's history, park officials said.

"As the world’s first indoor family hybrid coaster and whitewater river raft ride, NightFlight Expedition takes Dollywood guests on an unforgettable journey through the Smoky Mountains to search for bioluminescence in the nation’s most-visited national park. During the 5 1/2-minute experience, guests soar on a nighttime flight over the scenic Smokies, enjoy a thrilling whitewater rafting excursion through more than 500,000 gallons of surging water, traverse a mountain ridge on a roller coaster, and navigate a mysterious shimmering lake by boat," Dollywood said in its press releasee.

Here is the hype video from Dollywood.

"Created and built by Dollywood, Herschend Creative Studios and esteemed manufacturer Mack Rides, the custom-designed amphibious ride vehicle interacts with vivid multimedia projections, dynamic onboard and offboard audio, as well as special lighting effects, to immerse guests in an extraordinary Smoky Mountain adventure," Dollywood said in its press release.

You can learn more about the Mack Rides rocking boat from this product announcement video from Mack Rides. The first installation of this technology came this year with Mission Bermudes at France's Futuroscope. But the Dollywood installation promises to be a more extensive use of the ride system.

"A lot of people ask me about my favorite season in the Smokies, but no one ever asks me what my favorite time of day is," Dolly Parton said. "Our new ride sends you out into the mountains at night, which is the time that I think they really come to life! Obviously, Great Smoky Mountains National Park is known for the synchronous lightning bugs, but I also love to just sit and listen to the owls calling or the frogs croaking, and I love to see the stars sparkling like rhinestones up in the big old sky. It’s pure mountain magic.”

"I’m just so proud that Dollywood has grown so much in its first 40 years that we’re able to add a ride like NightFlight Expedition,” she said. "I have no doubt it’s going to be a huge part of Dollywood’s next 40 years. We’re always trying to take the natural beauty of the Smokies and make it part of everything we’re doing in the park, and they’ve definitely been able to do it with this ride."

