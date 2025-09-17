SeaWorld invites Orlando visitors into the 'Deep' for 2026

SeaWorld Orlando will be adding a dark ride to the park next year.
The park today announced SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, which it described as "the world's first-of-its-kind suspended dark ride."
"On SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, guests will embark on a vibrant submersible adventure through dazzling undersea ecosystems, where they’ll encounter extraordinary lifeforms, breathtaking environments, and inspiring stories of the sea," the park said in its announcement.
The attraction will be part of the "SEA Collective" meta-narrative that SeaWorld introduced at its Yas Island theme park in Abu Dhabi and most recently continued with the refurbishment of the Journey to Atlantis water coaster at SeaWorld San Diego.
Here is the teaser video from SeaWorld.
Suspended dark rides are not new to the theme park industry. Disneyland's Peter Pan's Flight has been around since that park opened 70 years ago. But SeaWorld's announcement suggests a new iteration of this ride type, though there is no indication yet how much of the ride will be presented with practical scenery, actual environments, or screen media.
This also would be the park's first attempt at a dark ride since Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin closed in 2020 after a seven-year run. This year, the park opened Expedition Odyssey, a Mack Rides flying theater.
SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep will open at the Orlando theme park sometime in 2026. Stay tuned for more details, including an opening date. To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
Hopefully on this one you actually go in the water and see marine animals, unlike the short lived submarine ride at San Diego (if you want to waste 5 minutes of your life and be sad, check that out on youtube).
Sigh... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NinNGfXoZw
A submarine-themed outdoor elevated track ride was perhaps not the best concept.
Two first of its kind family water rides revealed in one day? Seriously, this is great for Orlando, which could definitely use a high- quality, high- capacity indoor ride.
I know that United doesn't have the best track record on dark rides, but I appreciate that they're still trying. Just have to set expectations accordingly.
The real test is going to be how well this looks five years from now. It's one thing to build a dark ride, it's another to maintain it as we've seen from the decline of Journey to Atlantis and Curse of DarKastle.
Well, Expedition Odyssey bombed, so let's hope this dark ride fares a bit better.
This looks ambitious! I'm glad Sea World's next ride will be aimed at a family audience. Big question... where in the park will it be located?
I can also say that with this timeline (about a year) the ride's scope may not be huge. Maybe a B-C ticket ride (using Disney's old system) and that's fine. A cool ride to get out of the sun with hopefully some engaging visuals and neat ride system implementation and this can be a real winner for the park. Looking forward to it.