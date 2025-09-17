SeaWorld invites Orlando visitors into the 'Deep' for 2026

SeaWorld Orlando will be adding a dark ride to the park next year.

The park today announced SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, which it described as "the world's first-of-its-kind suspended dark ride."

"On SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, guests will embark on a vibrant submersible adventure through dazzling undersea ecosystems, where they’ll encounter extraordinary lifeforms, breathtaking environments, and inspiring stories of the sea," the park said in its announcement.

The attraction will be part of the "SEA Collective" meta-narrative that SeaWorld introduced at its Yas Island theme park in Abu Dhabi and most recently continued with the refurbishment of the Journey to Atlantis water coaster at SeaWorld San Diego.

Here is the teaser video from SeaWorld.

Suspended dark rides are not new to the theme park industry. Disneyland's Peter Pan's Flight has been around since that park opened 70 years ago. But SeaWorld's announcement suggests a new iteration of this ride type, though there is no indication yet how much of the ride will be presented with practical scenery, actual environments, or screen media.

This also would be the park's first attempt at a dark ride since Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin closed in 2020 after a seven-year run. This year, the park opened Expedition Odyssey, a Mack Rides flying theater.

SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep will open at the Orlando theme park sometime in 2026. Stay tuned for more details, including an opening date. To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

