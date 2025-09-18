Guest passes away after riding new Universal coaster

Stardust Racers at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe is closed today as authorities investigate the death of a man after riding the coaster last night.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office reported that a man who appeared to be in his 30s was unresponsive after riding the roller coaster. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. The coaster remains closed today while authorities inspect and investigate.

"Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night," a Universal Orlando spokesperson said in a statement released to the media. "We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation."

Stardust Racers is Mack Rides launched racing coaster with a top speed of 62 mph and one inversion on each side. The coaster is known for its ejector airtime and has won near unanimous praise from coaster fans. Like almost all roller coasters, the ride offers a warning that people with certain medical conditions should not ride. The minimum height to ride Stardust Racers is 48 inches.

