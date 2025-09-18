Knott's set the stage for fresh Scary Farm nightmares

Knott's Scary Farm returned tonight at Knott's Berry Farm for the park's 52nd edition of its industry-making after-hours, hard-ticket Halloween haunt event.

With two new mazes this year, Knott's once again showed why the theme park industry's first Halloween event remains one of - if not the - best. With no studio IP to deliver fans to the event, Knott's relies on its original storytelling and top-quality stagecraft to create compelling and thrilling stories in its mazes.

New this year is The Zoo, in which "the government" is trying to create super soldiers through genetic manipulation, including fusing with animal DNA. What possibly could go wrong? Especially with us as the "volunteers" to serve our country by becoming fodder for this experiment.

Giant puppetry and some thrilling aerial work distinguish The Zoo, which becomes a blackout flashlight maze at 11pm, adding to the thrills.

Also new this year is Mary: The Haunting of Worth Home, Knott's retelling of the classic Bloody Mary myth. It's a slow burn compared with The Zoo, relying on us saying that name we are not supposed to say, three times, before the carnage begins. But we see plenty of evidence of what awaits as we proceed through Worth Home on our way to our destiny. Again, Knott's offer giant puppets, along with the most entangling corridor I've ever encountered in a haunt.

For the returning mazes this year, click the year for our review of the event, then the maze names for our walk-through POV videos.

Class of 2024:

Widows: Black widow spiders attack the widows in a nursing home, while everyone there is trying to attack us.

Eight Fingers Nine: A monsters with a taste for fingers looks for its next meal in colonial America.

Class of 2023: The Chilling Chambers: Knott's 50th anniversary tribute to past Halloween events, culminating in a graveyard of past Scary Farm mazes.

Cinema Slasher: A celebration of grindhouse and B-movies.

Room 13: An extension of the surrounding Gore-ing 20s scare zone, Room 13 tells the backstory of The Devil's Elixir, concocted in Argive Hotel and its mysterious Room 13.

Class of 2022: The Grimoire: A mysterious spell book that can turn nightmares into reality leads you through historical events into eternal hellfire.

Class of 2021: Mesmer: A collection of carnival fun-house tricks.

Class of 2019: Origins: The Curse of Calico: Knott's backstory for its Ghost Town Streets. Sarah Marshall hangs for witchcraft and curses the people of Calico.

Knott's Scary Farm continues on select nights through November 1.

