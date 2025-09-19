Liseberg swings into 2026 with new family ride

Swedish theme park Liseberg is looking to make a big swing into next summer.

Liseberg today announced its new ride for the 2026 season, Stormvåg, or Storm Wave. The Art Engineering Wild Swing XL will be one of the first installations of the model, replacing Kristallsalongen - a hall of mirrors that opened in 1961.

Stormvåg is set to open in the summer of 2026. The swing ride will stand 48 feet tall and have a height requirement of 105 cm (just over 41 inches).



Concept art courtesy Liseberg

"Stormvåg is a bit reminiscent of the classic Topspin ride, but here the whole family can ride together," Liseberg VP of Operations Director Kenneth Berndtsson said. "It’s got just the right amount of thrill to spark spontaneous laughter. It’s simply a ride that makes you really happy."

