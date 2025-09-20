Ferrari World offers a new taste of its Italian heritage

Ferrari World has opened a new flagship restaurant.

Gran Tour Emilia is a table-service dining room in the Yas Island theme park. It offers "a flavorful journey through Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region," the home of the Ferrari F1 team and automobile company.

An open kitchen with Ferrari-red accents greets diners as they enter. Next to that, the bar serves zero-proof cocktails and drinks including Dry Lambrusco, 0.0 Negroni, and Martini 0.0.

Dishes on the menu include Cappelletti Cacio e Pepe, homemade pasta filled with Pecorino Romano, black pepper, and a butter-sage emulsion; Risotto Modena, aged Parmigiano Reggiano di Vacche Rosse with Aceto Balsamico di Modena Etichetta Rossa; and Tortelloni di Ricotta alla Modenese, a tribute to Enzo Ferrari’s hometown.



Inside Gran Tour Emilia. Photo courtesy Yas Island

Ferrari World is an indoor theme park on the Yas Island Resort in Abu Dhabi. The park is connected to the giant Yas Mall and features the world's fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa. For more information about the park, including our advice for visiting and on-site videos, please see our Visitor's guide to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

