Galacticoaster to blast off at Legoland next year

Legoland Florida has revealed the name of its new space-themed roller coaster.

Galacticoaster will open in early 2026 at the Winter Haven theme park. Legoland has updated its website to reveal the new name.

"Families will board their own Lego spacecraft and launch into an interstellar mission packed with thrills, immersive storytelling, and cosmic Lego fun," the website said.

The same coaster is coming to Legoland California next year, but that park has not yet updated its website with the Galacticoaster name. In California, the coaster will anchor a new space-themed land. Both coasters will be indoors and built by ART Engineering.

In Florida, the new Galacticoaster is going in on the site of the old Flight School roller coaster. In California, the new space-themed land is taking over the former site of Driving School, which has relocated to replace Fun Town Police and Fire Academy.

