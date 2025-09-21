Jury awards $205 million verdict in theme park ride death

A jury in Colorado has awarded $205 million to the family of a six-year-old girl who was killed on a theme park drop ride.

Wongel Estifanos died in September 2021 on the Haunted Drop Ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. A state investigation revealed that Estifanos was not buckled into her seat on the ride, yet park operators dispatched the ride anyway.

The 110-foot Haunted Mine Drop was a unique drop ride in that was built underground in a mine shaft at the mountain-top theme park. The ride remained closed until 2023, when it was rethemed and renamed as Crystal Tower. The state of Colorado fined the park $68,000 but did not pursue criminal charges.

The Estifanos family filed suit in October 2021 and the case went to trial this month.

"This very well reasoned jury verdict will send a loud message that will save a lot of lives," the family's attorney, Dan Caplis, said. "For four long years Glenwood Caverns has denied fault for the death of Wongel, who was dropped ten stories to her death from a ride. Wongel’s parents took this case to trial to prove what really happened and to try to save others."

"Wongel’s parents are deeply grateful to the jury for following the evidence to a just verdict, and for recognizing the dignity and importance of their daughter Wongel," Caplis said.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park responded with a statement: "Our hearts go out to the family of Wongel Estifanos and everyone affected by the tragic accident that happened on September 5, 2021. While the jury allocated significant fault on the other defendant, Soaring Eagle, Inc., the size of the total jury verdict award puts the existence of Glenwood Caverns at serious risk."

The statement continued, "Prior to trial, Glenwood Caverns offered Plaintiffs all of its available insurance money, but Plaintiffs refused to accept or ever negotiate a resolution over the past four years despite our numerous attempts."

"Glenwood Caverns was devastated by this accident and worked with independent engineers (and not with Soaring Eagle) to redesign and re-engineer the ride to prevent an accident like this from ever occurring again. Glenwood Caverns is exploring all options so that we can attempt to continue to operate, serve our guests, and continue to give back to the community."

Replies (2)