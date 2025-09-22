Shanghai Disneyland plans Soarin' expansion

Shanghai Disneyland will add a third theater to its Soaring Over the Horizon attraction, the park announced today.

The Shanghai installation is one of four of Disney's Soarin' flying theater attraction around the world. The original, at Disney California Adventure, premiered Soarin' Over California in 2001. Walt Disney World added the attraction to EPCOT's The Land pavilion in 2005.

When Shanghai Disneyland opened in 2016, it premiered the Soarin' Around the World film, which is now shown at all four Disney parks with the attraction, though DCA sometimes brings back its original film for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival in the spring. The fourth installation of Soarin' is in Tokyo DisneySea, where the ride is called Soaring: Fantastic Flight and includes a queue pre-story themed to Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventurers.

The DCA installation has two theaters, but Walt Disney World added a third theater in 2016. Now, Shanghai will increase the ride's capacity by 50% by adding a third theater, as well. In its social media announcement of the expansion, the park also teased, "Discover a special new ending – a magical destination at Shanghai Disney Resort along with some other magical surprises!"

There is no date yet for when the expansion will open.

