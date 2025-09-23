Six Flags starts construction on record-setting coaster

Construction has gone vertical on Six Flags' new record-setting dive coaster in Texas.

Six Flags Over Texas will announce the name and all the details for its new coaster Thursday morning. We know already that the new thrill ride will be a Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster, and it is expected that the Texas installation will be the biggest one yet. But the park is getting a head start on the hype by releasing new construction photos today.



Photo courtesy Six Flags Over Texas

The current record holder for a B&M Dive is Yukon Striker at Canada's Wonderland, which features a 245-foot drop. That coaster reaches a top speed of over 80 mph and runs for 3,625 feet. Yukon Striker also seats eight riders across each row, for 24 riders on a train.

The new coaster will be Six Flags Over Texas' first new coaster since Joker in 2017, unless you count 2023's Aquaman: Power Wave, a Mack Rides, PowerSplash, as a coaster. This new installation will bring the original Six Flags theme park's coaster count up to 14.

For our list of all the new theme park attractions in development that we are tracking, please visit our what's under construction page.

