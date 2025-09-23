What could have been at Hong Kong Disneyland?

Today is the fifth anniversary of one of the more frustrating decisions in theme park history.

The theme park industry has seen plenty of missed calls throughout its history. "Could have, would have, should have," is the mantra of those left behind in business. But even the most successful companies suffer the occasional mis-step.

Or, in this specific case, getting tripped up by a partner.

On September 23, 2020, the Government of Hong Kong announced that it would not extend Hongkong International Theme Parks Limited - the entity that owns Hong Kong Disneyland - the right to purchase land adjacent to the park for an expansion of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. That decision killed any chance that The Walt Disney Company and Disney Experiences would have had to add a second gate at the resort.

Typically, communities would move heaven and Earth to get Disney to build a theme park. But Hong Kong looked at that opportunity and said, "eh, no thanks."

Why would the government decide that? Well, you have to remember what was happening five years ago. The Covid-19 pandemic continued to grip the world, with borders and attractions closed, or at least tightly restricted, all over the planet. It seemed the worst possible time to think about committing what surely would be an immensely valuable parcel of real estate to an industry that was comatose at the moment and looking at a very uncertain future.

In retrospect, five years later, the decision not to sell Disney the land next to its Hong Kong park looks like a facepalm moment. Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023 added a successful World of Frozen land and has announced plans for a new Avengers-themed drop ride in its Tomorrowland. The park's attendance is rising, and many Disney theme park fans with the means to travel internationally are discovering that Hong Kong Disneyland offers the throwback Disney Parks experience that many Disney fans crave. [Here is our Visitors Guide to Hong Kong Disneyland, with attraction rankings, on-ride videos, and advice for visiting.]

The time would be perfect now to develop a second theme park, more hotels, and a Downtown Disney shopping lane at the resort. Unfortunately, the land that could have housed those now is occupied by the remnants of the Penny's Bay Community Isolation Facility that Hong Kong built during the pandemic. Today, there are no Covid victims at that site, save for one - the lost opportunity to build a second gate at Hong Kong Disneyland.

