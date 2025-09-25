Six Flags introduces Tormenta, the world's biggest dive coaster

Six Flags today introduced the world's tallest, longest and fastest dive coaster.

Tormenta Rampaging Run will open next year at Six Flags Over Texas, near Dallas. Located in the park's refreshed Spain land and themed to Pamplona's running of the bulls, the Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster will set several records for the model, as well as some overall coaster world records.

Tormenta will stand 309 feet tall, with a 285-foot, 95-degree initial drop. The ride will reach a top speed of 87 mph on its 4,199 feet of track. All of these will surpass the stats for the current largest dive coaster, Canada Wonderland's Yukon Striker.

In addition, Tormenta will offer the world's tallest vertical loop at 179 and the world's highest Immelmann inversion at 218 feet.



Tormenta Rampaging Run. Concept image courtesy Six Flags.

"As the world's first giga dive coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run introduces a completely new ride category, blending giga coaster heights with the fun and thrill of a dive coaster," Bolliger & Mabillard President Sophie Bolliger said. "This level of innovation sets new standards for the theme park industry and our company is honored to be part of this historic moment with Six Flags."

The coaster will anchor a new Rancho de la Tormenta section in the park's Spain land.

"This fictional town was initially named after the storms (tormentas) that swept across the plains it occupied, but that soon changed with the birth of a legendary bull that grew to be the most feared and respected animal in the land," Six Flags said of the area in its press release. "Known for his fierce strength and incredible speed, matadors from all over Spain traveled to face him but none could defeat him. His name was Tormenta."

The land's expansion also will include a new restaurant, Cocina Abuela, with a rotating menu that will feature Spanish and Mexican favorites, including house-made tortillas and guacamole.

The height restriction for Tormenta will be 48 inches. Stay tuned to this post later this evening, when Six Flags will release the official concept POV video for the ride.

To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)