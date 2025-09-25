Six Flags introduces Tormenta, the world's biggest dive coaster

Six Flags today introduced the world's tallest, longest and fastest dive coaster.
Tormenta Rampaging Run will open next year at Six Flags Over Texas, near Dallas. Located in the park's refreshed Spain land and themed to Pamplona's running of the bulls, the Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster will set several records for the model, as well as some overall coaster world records.
Tormenta will stand 309 feet tall, with a 285-foot, 95-degree initial drop. The ride will reach a top speed of 87 mph on its 4,199 feet of track. All of these will surpass the stats for the current largest dive coaster, Canada Wonderland's Yukon Striker.
In addition, Tormenta will offer the world's tallest vertical loop at 179 and the world's highest Immelmann inversion at 218 feet.
"As the world's first giga dive coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run introduces a completely new ride category, blending giga coaster heights with the fun and thrill of a dive coaster," Bolliger & Mabillard President Sophie Bolliger said. "This level of innovation sets new standards for the theme park industry and our company is honored to be part of this historic moment with Six Flags."
The coaster will anchor a new Rancho de la Tormenta section in the park's Spain land.
"This fictional town was initially named after the storms (tormentas) that swept across the plains it occupied, but that soon changed with the birth of a legendary bull that grew to be the most feared and respected animal in the land," Six Flags said of the area in its press release. "Known for his fierce strength and incredible speed, matadors from all over Spain traveled to face him but none could defeat him. His name was Tormenta."
The land's expansion also will include a new restaurant, Cocina Abuela, with a rotating menu that will feature Spanish and Mexican favorites, including house-made tortillas and guacamole.
The height restriction for Tormenta will be 48 inches. Stay tuned to this post later this evening, when Six Flags will release the official concept POV video for the ride.
I agree with Russell about the drop, but I don't hate the name "Tormenta", it does a good job conveying terror while hinting at a vague storm theme, even if the rest of the name leaves a lot to be desired. And that third inversion does look weird, like some sort of sidewinder- immelman hybrid.
I'm glad there's a vertical loop, but one of those immelmans (immelmen?) should have been a dive loop. And that last inversion, to my knowledge, hasn't been seen on a dive coaster before. In fact, I'm impressed with the layout, besides the immelmen.
As for the theming, I'm not surprised we see so little of it- there wasn't any on the renderings for Siren's Curse, and everyone who rode it was impressed with the work they put in. I'm still hoping that some on-ride theming and/or interaction is added.
What an awful name. Why oh why doesn't Six Flags hire some actual creative folks that can come up with smart, well themed attraction names. I recognize it's hard to relay the bull theme when they already have iconic coasters named El Toro and Raging Bull, but Tormenta??? This coaster sounds painful before you even get on.
I'm also not sure how a 300+ foot beyond vertical drop is going to feel on a dive machine (presumably with B&M's second generation OTSRs with retractable vests). The whole point of the first drop of a giga coaster is to give you that out of your seat feeling and building speed to generate positive g's at the bottom. If you're facing down, the zero-g feeling is completely lost since riders will be forced against the seat back instead of lifting off the seat.
The layout on this just isn't that impressive with 2 Immelmans and another inversion that looks to be a slight variation on an Immelman with the twist at the top of the inversion a little later in the element. There's no tunnel or other near miss element that I can see, and absolutely ZERO theming apparent from the images. SFoT actually has decent theming throughout the park, and the Spain area, in particular, is actually really well done. I worry that even though SF is revamping this area that they are going to strip much of the theming since this coaster doesn't appear to have anything that links it to Spain aside from its ridiculous name.