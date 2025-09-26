It's Scooby-Doo v Universal Monsters in Hollywood next year

A match-up for the ages is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood next spring.

The California theme park this morning confirmed the return of its Universal Fan Fest Nights events in 2026. The after-hours, hard-ticket event debuted this year, featuring attractions themed to Back to the Future, Star Trek, and Dungeons & Dragons, among other franchises. You can read our review and watch POV videos here: Universal brings fans' dreams to life with Fan Fest Nights.

Universal has yet to announce the line-up for 2026's Fan Fest Nights, save for one very enticing tease. Next spring's event will bring visitors onto Universal's backlot for a mashup of... Scooby-Doo and Universal Monsters.



Universal Monsters and the Scooby-Doo gang? It's a GenX fever dream.

Forget the dime-store ghouls and ghosts that Scooby and the gang expose in so many of their cartoon episodes. This time, Scooby and the gang are meeting up with the A-list of horror. How will "those meddling kids" match up with Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, the Mummy, and other classic Universal Monsters? I can't wait to find out.

Again, there are no details yet, though for other experiences at the event, Universal is promising "a slate of all-new and returning adventures."

Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 will open Thursday, April 23 and run the following dates: April 23-25, and May 1-3, 7-9, 15-16. Presale tickets are available now, starting at $74, and include a collectible medallion.

