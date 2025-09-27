Silver Dollar City announces new parade, resort updates

Silver Dollar City provided updates on its new parade and hotel during its first-ever fan fest today.

The Branson, Missouri park previously announced that this year would be the final run for its Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade. Today, the park unveiled its replacement for 2026's An Old Time Christmas - The Stars, Lights & Christmas Nights Parade.



The Stars, Lights & Christmas Nights Parade. Concept art courtesy Silver Dollar City

Rudolph and friends will welcome a new companion, Yukon Cornelius. The new parade will triple the length of the current production and feature all-new music.

"The Stars, Lights & Christmas Nights Parade invites guests into nostalgic holiday scenes, where wintery stars and thousands of twinkling lights capture the warmth and wonder of the season," the park said in its press release.

Silver Dollar City also released new concept art for the interior of its first-ever on-site hotel. Announced last year, the Silver Dollar City Resort will offer 262 rooms, including family suites with bunk beds for children, door-to-door transportation to the theme park, indoor and outdoor pools, and a full-service restaurant, as well as cinnamon bread delivery to guest rooms.



Check-in desk at the Silver Dollar City Resort. All concept art courtesy Silver Dollar City.



Lobby fireplace



The view from the picture window in the lobby

Speaking of the park's famous cinnamon bread, Silver Dollar City will be introducing a cinnamon bread plushie in its new merchandise line-up for next year.



Silver Dollar City cinnamon bread and new plushie

To celebrate America's 250th birthday in 2026, Silver Dollar City will be offering free season passes to active duty U.S. military as well as discounts to family members and veterans. The park also announced the rebranding of the Showboat Branson Belle as Silver Dollar City's Showboat. That dinner cruise will be getting a new show and refresh for 2026.

Finally, the event featured a tease for the "Marvel Cave Mining Co.," a new venture supposedly to reopen in the mine in the park's Marvel Cave. Could that be the theme for Silver Dollar City's next ride? Stay tuned. The park is promising more clues in the months ahead.

* * *

I wanted to add one thing. The park also revealed the logo for the hotel.



Silver Dollar City Resort logo

I think this is brilliant design. It takes the axe from the theme park's logo and repositions it down the center of an S and C. Yet the axe handle also provides a vertical stroke that makes the S into a dollar sign, completing the reference to "Silver Dollar City."

Replies (0)