Disney's new Spider-Man coaster hits construction milestone

Construction has gone vertical on the new Spider-Man-themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.

Announced officially at last year's D23 in Anaheim, Shanghai's Spider-Man land will feature an all-new roller coaster. Construction started in May, with the first vertical steel column going up today.



Photo courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort

"As the latest addition and the ninth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland, the new land, upon completion, will present the park's first major Marvel-themed attraction - a high-energy thrill coaster featuring Spider-Man," the resort said in its press release today. "Guests entering the land will be surrounded by Spider-Man and his friends with unique shopping, food and beverage, and entertainment experiences that extend the story and invite guests into the web-slinger's world."

Shanghai's Spider-Man coaster is just one of the new Marvel-themed attractions coming to Disney's theme parks around the world. Hong Kong Disneyland recently announced plans for an Avengers-themed drop ride that will feature Spider-Man, as well. In the United States, an expansion of Avengers Campus is now under construction at Disney California Adventure. That will feature two new rides: the robot-arm Stark Flight Lab and the motion-base dark ride Avengers Infinity Defense.

Replies (0)