Universal's new horror attraction plans a holiday overlay

Universal's newest attraction is already planning a holiday overlay.

Universal Horror Unleashed opened this summer at Las Vegas' Area15. The year-round, indoor horror attraction features four haunted houses as well as themed bars and character interactions. You can read our review and watch our POV videos at Universal unleashes its horrors upon Las Vegas.

For the upcoming holiday season, Universal Horror Unleashed is planning a holiday overlay with Krampus & Kin. The experience debuts November 15 and will continue through January 3, 2026.

The event will bring "monstrous myths of dark yule like Krampus, Grýla, and the Kallikantzaroi" to the Las Vegas attraction through photo ops, new character encounters, and themed food and beverage offerings.

Photo ops will include Krampus on his twisted throne, Grýla's cauldron, and Kallikantzaroi's rotting tree. The dark yule characters also will feature in a procession through Universal Horror Unleashed, with storytellers sharing the origins of each creature.

"We are excited to bring these creatures of the dark yule to life at Universal Horror Unleashed," General Manager Kim Scott said. "This limited-time experience offers a unique blend of folklore, food, and fright, making it the perfect holiday experience for those who crave something new this holiday season."

Tickets to Universal Horror Unleashed start at $69 per person and are available on the attraction's website.

A second Universal Horror Unleashed will open in Chicago's River North neighborhood next year.

