Discover the secrets of Epic Universe at IAAPA Expo

Four of the creative leaders behind Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park will share their stories during the upcoming IAAPA Expo.

Bob Rogers has invited the four to join his Legends panel at the conference this year. The session will be titled "Legends of Epic – The Creators of Universal Epic Universe."



Eric Parr, Jody Keller, Steve Blum, Katy Pacitti. Photos courtesy BRC Imagination Arts

Joining the panel will be:

Eric Parr , Senior Vice President, Creative Studio, Universal Creative

, Senior Vice President, Creative Studio, Universal Creative Jody Keller , Vice President, Advanced Technology, Media & Immersive Experiences, Universal Creative

, Vice President, Advanced Technology, Media & Immersive Experiences, Universal Creative Steve Blum , Executive Vice President, Engineering & Safety, Universal Creative

, Executive Vice President, Engineering & Safety, Universal Creative Katy Pacitti, Senior Director, Executive Producer, Universal Creative - the creative lead for Isle of Berk

The moderator, Bob Rogers, is the founder and chairman of BRC Imagination Arts, a leading design, strategy, and production company in the themed entertainment business. Rogers is a member of the IAAPA Hall of Fame as well as the creator and host of the annual Legends panel at the IAAPA Expo, now held each November at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Each year, Rogers' Legends panel brings top creative and business leaders in the industry together to talk about innovation and what it takes for people in the themed entertainment industry to bring that innovation to life. It consistently ranks among the most popular and engaging events at the IAAPA Expo.

This year's Legends panel will be held Wednesday, November 19, at 4pm. Admission will be first-come, first-served among registered IAAPA attendees, and the session will fill up, so plan to arrive early if you will be at the Expo this year.

