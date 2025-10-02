Slice House sets opening date at Universal Studios Hollywood

One of CityWalk's new restaurants has its opening date.

The new Slice House by Tony Gemignani will open this Sunday, October 5, at 11am. The fast-casual pizza restaurant will offer indoor seating for 37 guests, along with takeout, online ordering, and delivery options. Slice House will be open daily from 11am to 11pm.

Slice House's menu will include New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit-style pizzas, with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Pastas, wings, salads, beer, and wine will complete the menu, which was developed by 13-time world champion pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani.



Chef Tony Gemignani and Mario Lopez at work in the Slice House kitchen. Photo courtesy Gamma Nine

The CityWalk location also will offer an exclusive "Hot Mario" pizza slice, developed in partnership with "Access Hollywood" host Mario Lopez. The Hot Mario features tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey sausage, ricotta, Tony G's Hot Calabrese Pepper Oil, Rosi's Hot Stinger Chili Oil, serrano peppers, chili strands, and agave garlic.

"I'm so proud to continue our partnership with Tony and open our new Slice House location at Universal CityWalk, an iconic entertainment district seconds from Universal Studios Hollywood," Franchisee and Operator Vinny Margott said. "With the success of our four Southern California outposts, it’s clear just how much people love Tony’s award-winning pizzas and approach to fast-casual dining, and we’re confident the Universal CityWalk location will quickly become a must-visit dining destination. Having our location in the heart of the district, we look forward to opening our doors as a convenient and quality dining option for visitors capping off a day at the park, dining before shows and nightlife experiences, or grabbing a slice to go for a movie premiere."

The opening celebration on Sunday morning will include an appearance by Gemignani as well as giveaways for the first 50 guests.

