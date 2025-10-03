Universal Orlando to reopen Stardust Racers coaster

Universal Orlando Resort will reopen the Stardust Racers roller coaster in Epic Universe this weekend.

Last month, a Florida man died after riding the coaster. The Orange County Medical Examiner blamed 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala's death on "multiple blunt impact injuries."

Stardust Racers has remained closed since the September 17 incident. In a letter today to resort team members, Universal Orlando President Karen Irwin said that the coaster will reopen tomorrow afternoon, October 4.

"Our comprehensive technical and operational review confirmed the ride systems functioned properly throughout the boarding process, the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures throughout," Irwin wrote, noting that State of Florida, the ride's manufacturer, and third-party investigators have validated those findings.

As for changes, Irwin wrote, "To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides."

Zavala was a wheelchair user, though there has been no information revealed yet to suggest if that factored into his injuries on the ride.

"We continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala’s family and loved ones for their loss," Irwin wrote.

Zavala's family has retained a lawyer, who has been publicizing other alleged injury incidents on the ride.

Stardust Racers is a Mack Rides launched dueling coaster with a top speed of 62 mph. The coaster stands in Epic Universe's Celestial Park central plaza and was one of the top capacity attractions in the park before its closure.

For more information about Universal Orlando's new theme park, please visit our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe.

