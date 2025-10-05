What is the best way to keep more roller coaster riders safe?

Now that Stardust Racers has reopened, let's talk about what Universal Orlando has done to try to ensure that another death does not happen on this or any other Universal thrill ride.

Universal reportedly has been asking wheelchairs users to walk unassisted from their chair to the ride vehicle on Stardust Racers and other thrill rides, including Monsters Unchained at Epic Universe. Before, guests could use assistance to move a shorter distance from their chair to the vehicle on rides that required such transfers.

While this new requirement will keep guests with certain spinal conditions from riding, it might also prevent others who do not lack the upper-body strength for supporting themselves on a high-speed or twisting thrill ride from boarding.

It does not take much of an imagination to foresee a situation where Universal's decision ends up in court. If you are curious about what the Americans With Disabilities Act actually requires from amusement rides, here is a summary from the U.S. Access Board, an independent federal agency that oversees accessibility rules. And if you would like a quick overview of case law interpreting the ADA's requirements, here is one from the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Program on Regulation.

Whether it becomes an issue whether legally Universal can impose this new requirement - and let's be clear, Comcast has lawyers who believe that it can - is there an alternate approach that could accommodate more Universal Orlando guests while ensuring their safety on these thrill rides?

There is nothing in the ADA that requires a coaster manufacturer or theme park to require all riders to use a restraint system that would accommodate a wheelchair user. In fact, the law encourages specialized accommodation for those who need it. Some coasters already include larger seats to accommodate riders who would not fit within standard restraints. Could Universal - and other theme parks - install different restraint systems on designated coaster and thrill ride seats to accommodate certain guests who need more support?

Lap bar restraints, such as those on Stardust Racers, are far more comfortable for many fans than over the shoulder or vest restraint systems that constrain the movement of a rider's upper body. There's no legal or engineering reason why everyone's upper body movement should be contained and restrained if only a certain percentage of riders need that.

For context, I come to this question as a lifelong IndyCar fan. IndyCar has developed perhaps the most advanced safety procedures in motorsport - an endeavor that involves high speeds and strong G forces far beyond even the world's most intense roller coasters. So my experience watching that series leads me to suggest a hypothetical for the theme park industry, one for which I hope to elicit responses from industry professionals in the weeks ahead.

Properly tightened, a race-style five-point harness could provide more security than any standard coaster restraint, including over the shoulder harnesses with lap belts. Going further, a park-provided helmet with an attached HANS device could provide additional safety for a smaller subset of riders who need even more upper chest and neck stability on a coaster. If that seems over-the-top, remember that many parks provided riders with head gear during the whole VR craze, so this would not be unprecedented.

A five-point harness on a roller coaster would need redundancy to unsure that it could not be detached during the ride, whether intentionally or by accident. Plus, it would need to be designed in a way that would support swift boarding and egress. Those needs, ultimately, are why coaster manufacturers developed alternate restraint systems that remain outside riders' control.

I am not an engineer - only a roller coaster fan who hates to see other coaster fans excluded from enjoying these experiences. No one wants to see another fatality or serious injury on a coaster, and it is better to err on the side of caution than abandon to help prevent that from happening. But the theme park and amusement industry has proven over the years that it can design creative solutions that bring more thrills to more people, when given the opportunity and resources to do so.

I hope soon to see how industry insiders respond to this latest challenge.

Replies (0)