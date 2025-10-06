Rapunzel to get a second home at Disneyland

Disneyland will add another animated film icon to its Storybook Land.

The park announced this morning that it will be installing Rapunzel's Tower from "Tangled" to the Storybook Land Canal Boats ride when they reopen this winter. The tower will be placed between the Patchwork Quilt and Toad Hall on the outdoor boat ride.



Concept image courtesy Disneyland

Storybook Land Canal Boats takes riders on a live narrated tour through miniature scenes from several Disney animated features and short films. It's an opening day attraction at Disneyland, though the current name and theming did not debut until the summer of 1956, one year after Disneyland's opening.

Disney has updated the line-up of properties featured on the ride several times over the years. Music accompanies many of the scenes, and Rapunzel's Tower will play an arrangement of "When Will My Life Begin?" during the day, switching to "I See the Light" in the evenings.

This will not be the first installation of Rapunzel's Tower at Disneyland. There is another one located in the middle of Fantasy Faire, next to the Royal Theater and Maurice's Treats.

In addition to the installation at Disneyland, you can find the Storybook Land Canal Boats at Disneyland Paris, where the ride is called Le Pays des Contes de Fées [The Land of Fairy Tales] and there are no cast members narrating on the boats.

Planning a Disney visit?

To see all that is available at the Disneyland theme parks in California, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

Replies (0)