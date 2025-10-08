New animatronics coming to Walt Disney World

Two of Disney's most advanced Audio Animatronics from its theme parks in Asia will be coming to Walt Disney World soon.

Disney has announced that it will bring the Clawhauser animatronic from Shanghai's Zootopia land to Disney's Animal Kingdom for the upcoming Zootopia Better Zoogether attraction. That's a new 4D movie in the old It's Tough to Be a Bug theater, but - like the previous show - the new Zootopia production will include one Audio Animatronic figure in the theater.

You can see the Shanghai version of Clawhauser in our preshow video in our Ride Review for Shanghai Disneyland's Zootopia Hot Pursuit.

Over at EPCOT, Frozen Ever After will be getting a refresh with new Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff Audio Animatronics inspired by the updated figures in the Frozen Ever After ride at Hong Kong Disneyland. These figures will use practical face designs rather than the projections that Disney originally created for the EPCOT ride.

You can see the Hong Kong figures in action in our on-ride POV video in Disney does it again with Hong Kong's new 'Frozen' land.

Finally, Walt Disney World narrowed the opening window for its new Muppets version of Rock 'N' Roller Coaster. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open in summer of 2026 at Disney's Hollywood Studios. To celebrate, Disney today also released a new "concert poster" image to promote the ride.



Image courtesy Walt Disney World

