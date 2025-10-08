Universal Orlando sets holiday celebration dates

Universal Orlando's Holidays Celebration will return on November 21 this year, continuing through January 4, 2026. And for the first time, Universal has revealed what it will be doing at the new Epic Universe theme park for this event.

The Holidays Celebration at Universal Orlando again will include the Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's at Universal Studios Florida as well as Grinchmas in Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure. The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular show also will return this year, along with The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous.

Also returning will be Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. That celebration will extend across all three Universal Orlando theme parks, with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe joining the original Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley lands in getting a holiday decorations and merchandise.

The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show also will return in Islands of Adventure, as will the special holiday shows from the Frog Choir and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees.

Elsewhere in Epic Universe, Universal will dress Celestial Park for the season, with seasonal lighting as part of the decorations.

