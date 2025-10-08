Disney raises ticket, annual pass prices

Disney has raised the price of its annual passes at Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort. One-day ticket and parking prices also are up at the Disneyland Resort in California.

However, Disney is trying to soften the blow with a new three-day ticket offer for state residents in California.

In Florida, the prices for new purchases of Walt Disney World's annual passes have gone up from $20-80, depending on the pass. Walt Disney World offers four pass levels. Only one is open to all guests - the Incredi-Pass, which now costs $1,629 a year, up $80 from $1,549. That one has no blockout dates.

Three other passes are available to Florida residents, with the Sorcerer pass also available to Disney Vacation Club members. That one is now $1,099, up $20 from $1,079. The Sorcerer pass is blocked out during select holiday periods.

The lower-priced passes, with more blockout dates are the Pirate pass, which is up $40, to $869, and the Pixie Dust pass, which is up $20, to $469.

In California, Disneyland has raised the prices of some of its Magic Key annual passes, as well. The top-level Inspire Key is up $150, to $1,899. The second-level Believe Key is up $100, to $1,474. The prices of the Enchant and Imagine Keys remain the same.

The more expensive the Magic Key, the fewer blockout dates. You also get to hold more required park reservations at a time, as well as additional in-park discounts, including free parking with the Inspire Key.

Speaking of parking, that's now up $5, to $40 a day at Disneyland for regular cars. Pre-arrival purchases of Lightning Lane Multi Pass also are up, tp $34 per person per day, from $32.

One-day base ticket prices are up for most Tier levels, as well. Disneyland ticket prices vary by date, with each day assigned into one of seven tiers. Once again, Disneyland is keeping the price of its lowest Tier at $104 a day. Other Tiers are up, as follows:

Tier 1: Up $3, to $129

Tier 2: Up $7, to $149

Tier 3: Up $5, to $169

Tier 4: Up $4, to $184

Tier 5: Up $3, to $199

Tier 6: Up $18, to $224

With the Tier 7 increases, along with the increases on the top Magic Key passes, Disneyland clearly is accelerating its ongoing attempt to use pricing to push visitors from popular holiday seasons to visit during traditionally less crowded dates.

For California residents, Disneyland today also announced a new three-day ticket offer, starting at $249 for a Park Hopper. That deal will go on sale December 3 and be valid for visits starting January 1 through May 21, 2026. There is no 14-day fuse on the use of the tickets, but park reservations will be required to use them and those will be limited.

"Disney Parks offer a full day of experiences each day, with ticket, hotel, and dining options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit," a Disney Parks spokesperson said. "Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do — and that will never change."

