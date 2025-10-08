Disney raises ticket, annual pass prices

Disney has raised the price of its annual passes at Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort. One-day ticket and parking prices also are up at the Disneyland Resort in California.
However, Disney is trying to soften the blow with a new three-day ticket offer for state residents in California.
In Florida, the prices for new purchases of Walt Disney World's annual passes have gone up from $20-80, depending on the pass. Walt Disney World offers four pass levels. Only one is open to all guests - the Incredi-Pass, which now costs $1,629 a year, up $80 from $1,549. That one has no blockout dates.
Three other passes are available to Florida residents, with the Sorcerer pass also available to Disney Vacation Club members. That one is now $1,099, up $20 from $1,079. The Sorcerer pass is blocked out during select holiday periods.
The lower-priced passes, with more blockout dates are the Pirate pass, which is up $40, to $869, and the Pixie Dust pass, which is up $20, to $469.
In California, Disneyland has raised the prices of some of its Magic Key annual passes, as well. The top-level Inspire Key is up $150, to $1,899. The second-level Believe Key is up $100, to $1,474. The prices of the Enchant and Imagine Keys remain the same.
The more expensive the Magic Key, the fewer blockout dates. You also get to hold more required park reservations at a time, as well as additional in-park discounts, including free parking with the Inspire Key.
Speaking of parking, that's now up $5, to $40 a day at Disneyland for regular cars. Pre-arrival purchases of Lightning Lane Multi Pass also are up, tp $34 per person per day, from $32.
One-day base ticket prices are up for most Tier levels, as well. Disneyland ticket prices vary by date, with each day assigned into one of seven tiers. Once again, Disneyland is keeping the price of its lowest Tier at $104 a day. Other Tiers are up, as follows:
With the Tier 7 increases, along with the increases on the top Magic Key passes, Disneyland clearly is accelerating its ongoing attempt to use pricing to push visitors from popular holiday seasons to visit during traditionally less crowded dates.
For California residents, Disneyland today also announced a new three-day ticket offer, starting at $249 for a Park Hopper. That deal will go on sale December 3 and be valid for visits starting January 1 through May 21, 2026. There is no 14-day fuse on the use of the tickets, but park reservations will be required to use them and those will be limited.
"Disney Parks offer a full day of experiences each day, with ticket, hotel, and dining options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit," a Disney Parks spokesperson said. "Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do — and that will never change."
Parking is the one that gets me. Without free parking on most Magic Key passes in California, that increase may be the one that most discourages visits. It also undercuts the value of the resident pass deal, though it is nice to see that deal return.
Oh, to live in a place with fast, effective mass transit that serves major theme parks. :-(
NC Pete - HAHAHAHAHAAHAH
I called this during the Happy Birthday celebetaring - I said to celebrate Disney B-day - we are raising Prices......
Yes Bobby - I have this said in the Past for AP holders there should be free parking or parking at 1/2 the regular cost or even a season parking pass...
I don't have an issue with lower-tier passes not including parking, but those guests should have some type of opportunity to add a season parking pass to their AP/Magic Key instead of having to pay ala carte. When you're trying to calculate the number of visits you need to make to "break even" on the cost of the pass, you now need to consider the cost of parking and how many people in your household will go on a typical visit to adjust those calculations. If they're not making enough money off parking, then selling a separate annual parking pass would compensate for the lost revenue.
I still think most AP/Magic Key products offered by Disney are a great value assuming you can make 10-15 visits per year. However, Disney has definitely made moves to decrease that value over the past few years, first it was with the reservation system and now it's the increased prices and elimination of certain valuable benefits.
Ultimately, these annual price increases and AP/Magic Key tweaks are fait accompli for Disney as much as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.
Universal, you're up with the biggest question for their annual pricing tweaks being whether Epic will be included in any of their AP tiers in 2026.
Let's also not forget to mention, that here in Orlando, they've increased the prices of everything .... LL, food, parking etc etc
A cute trick the Mouse uses to prevent avoidance of Disneyland price increases is forcing buyers to make reservations on the Disneyland website or app at the time of purchase. The current reservation calendar only extends out to Spring 2026, so it looks like anyone planning a trip after that time may have to wait until those reservation days become available before purchasing tickets. I found that cancelling the reservations after purchase is easy, but it adds an unnecessary layer of stress on top of a large outlay of cash.
Robert--I think Parking was about $40 at Busch Gardens Williamsburg (general parking, not VIP) last time I went. And they weren't running the trams either up to the front gate, so we had to walk.
I know it's not properly weighted, but the average of all the Disneyland ticket tiers is now $165 for a one day, one park ticket with no additional benefits. To put that into perspective, I bought a Prestige Pass for 2026 from Six Flags Magic Mountain, which includes top tier benefits at every Six Flags park in the continent through the end of next year, for $175. While I do enjoy Disneyland more than any Six Flags park, the proportional enjoyment definitely doesn't match up to the proportional cost.
As a lifelong Disneyland local, I've gone from getting a pass every other year, to visiting an average of four times a year using the SoCal discount and other day tickets, to now visiting once every year or two. Part of that is due to enjoying the experience of visiting less, but a large part is also that my Disney budget simply hasn't increased so I can't afford to visit more. In an ideal world, I'd visit 3-4 times per year so I can see the park during each of the major seasons, but with an annual Disney budget of around $300 that's simply not feasible in this day and age.
