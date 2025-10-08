Woman dies after riding Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

A Disneyland guest passed away after riding Haunted Mansion Holiday Monday night.
Anaheim officials have reported that a woman in her 60s was found unresponsive when her ride vehicle returned to the unload station on Haunted Mansion Holiday around 6:30pm on Monday evening.
Disneyland cast members provided immediate first aid, with Anaheim paramedics responding soon after. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was declared dead. No official cause of death is available from authorities at this time.
Last month, in Orange County (Florida), a 32-year-old man died riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. That death was attributed to multiple blunt force injuries. But there are no reports of any injuries involved in this week's Haunted Mansion incident in California.
They may need to alter that "room for one more" line....
@MikeW: Thank you for delivering that one so gently.
I don’t think there’s a person on this planet who would categorize the Haunted Mansion as a ride that is physically aggressive in nature. So while there may not be much merit in speculating cause of death, I do think this will ultimately be (to put it gently) an “unexpected departure”.
To be honest, of all the ways I'd want to pass, having it be relatively peaceful on a Disney ride isn't a bad way to go. I just feel for her family more.
Ok. No offense, but this is hilarious.
The attraction wasn't the cause, of course. She just happened to be there when she got a preview of today's price increases
Is this a first in the attraction's history on both coasts?