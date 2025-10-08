Woman dies after riding Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

A Disneyland guest passed away after riding Haunted Mansion Holiday Monday night.

Anaheim officials have reported that a woman in her 60s was found unresponsive when her ride vehicle returned to the unload station on Haunted Mansion Holiday around 6:30pm on Monday evening.

Disneyland cast members provided immediate first aid, with Anaheim paramedics responding soon after. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was declared dead. No official cause of death is available from authorities at this time.

Last month, in Orange County (Florida), a 32-year-old man died riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. That death was attributed to multiple blunt force injuries. But there are no reports of any injuries involved in this week's Haunted Mansion incident in California.

