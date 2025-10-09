Gordon Ramsay to partner Earl of Sandwich at Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort has a new partner for its upcoming Earl of Sandwich restaurant.

And it's none other than British food icon Gordon Ramsay.

Disneyland previously announced that its current Earl of Sandwich restaurants would move to make room for a new Porto's Bakery & Cafe. Earl of Sandwich originally occupied a space connected to the old movie theater building that Disneyland tore down years ago when it was planning a new hotel on the west side of the Downtown Disney shopping and dining area.

That plan fell through, and Disneyland has reimagined that space with new several new buildings, including the Parkside Market. Next to that will stand the new, two-story home for Earl of Sandwich. The first floor will house the quick service sandwich eatery. The second floor was to be the home of a new table-service concept, The Carnaby Tavern.

Today, Disneyland announced that Chef Gordon Ramsay will be part of that concept. The restaurant now is to open as Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby.

"All eyes were on London in the 1960s, a full-on fantastic technicolour scene of people going out and having fun. We are bringing those cool vibes to Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby," Ramsay said. "Stunning interiors, incredible food and great music, whether it’s date night or dinner with friends or family, The Carnaby is going to bring the very best of cool Britannia to Downtown Disney District."

The restaurant will seat 175 people, including a indoor dining room, bar, and two outdoor patios. The menu will feature Ramsay's Beef Wellington, fish and chips, and sticky toffee pudding, among other British pub fare. A variety of beers, wines, and cocktails also will be available. Live music will be scheduled in the evenings, as well.

There's no opening date yet, but the addition of Ramsay to the project adds another celebrity chef to Downtown Disney, with Carlos Gaytán overseeing Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita, and Joe Isidori aboard for the upcoming Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon, and Pearl's Roadside BBQ, which are taking over space formerly occupied by Tortilla Jo's.

