Six Flags Qiddiya City opening set as chairman steps down

Selim Bassoul will step down as executive chairman at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation at the end of the year, the company announced today.

Six Flags' press release also revealed that its new theme park, Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia, now is expected to open in the first half of 2026. The park, which is being built and will be operated by the Saudis under license from Six Flags, initially had been expected to open in sometime 2025.

Update: A Six Flags spokesperson emailed to say that the company remains committed to opening Six Flags Qiddiya City in late 2025 despite the note initially published in today's press release announcing the leadership changes. Six Flags now has published an updated press release with that change.

Six Flags Qiddiya City will tbe the first Six Flags-branded park outside North America. Attractions will include Falcons Flight, an Intamin coaster design that will be the world's tallest, longest and fastest coaster when it opens.

Today's announcement comes just weeks after President and CEO Richard Zimmerman announced that he would leave the company at the end of 2025. Zimmerman will continue as acting CEO until a replacement is found. Similarly, Bassoul will continue as a consultant for the company through the completion of the Qiddiya City park.

"I'm excited to continue supporting the Company through the completion of Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia – a landmark project that will showcase the next generation of entertainment experiences and global innovation," Bassoul said. "It represents not only a bold step for Six Flags but also a vision of what the future of theme parks can be. I look forward to helping bring that vision to life and watching this remarkable company continue to inspire millions of guests worldwide."

Marilyn Spiegel will assume the role as non-executive Chair of the Board at Six Flags, effective January 1, 2026. Spiegel joined the Six Flags board in 2023 after a long career in Las Vegas, where she served as President of Wynn Las Vegas, after serving in the same role at Bally's, Paris Las Vegas, and Planet Hollywood.

To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)