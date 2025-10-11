How to buy Disneyland tickets at the old prices

Disneyland and Walt Disney World raised their ticket prices this week. But that does not mean it's too late to get tickets to some of these parks at the old, lower prices.

As I noted in my story this week, authorized resellers can continue to sell official Disney tickets that they have in their inventory at the original, lower prices. For a limited time, our ticket partner is selling multi-day Disneyland tickets at their old, 2025 prices, with some additional discounts on top of that.

You can save from $18-107 per ticket over buying directly from Disneyland, depending upon the number of days selected and whether you add Park Hopper and Lightning Lane.

Again, this is an authorized seller, so the tickets you buy through them are good to go at the gate. And a small portion of the purchase price will go to support Theme Park Insider, as well.

Later this year, our partner also will have the upcoming three-day California resident deal tickets available. In the past, these also have been available for less than the price that Disneyland charges, so please bookmark this page for the best deals on future Disneyland ticket purchases: Disneyland tickets.

To see all that is available to do at the Disneyland theme parks in California, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

